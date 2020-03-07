Managed Print Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Managed print services are the services that are offered by external print provider to optimize and manage any company’s document output. These services include holistic and efficient management of imaging and printing devices such as printers, fax machines, copiers, scanners and others. As per the report that has been published by Market research Future (MRFR), the global managed print services market is poised to expand at a significant CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach a valuation of 51 Bn by the end of 2023.

The increasing demand for cloud computing and software as a service are boosting the managed print services market growth to the large extent. The cloud-based print services are gaining momentum among large companies. The cloud services along with the latest multi-functional printers for the integration of paper and digital workflows are widely used among organizations. This helps to reduce the printing office documents cost of up to 40%, improve productivity, and security.

Major Key Players

Lexmark International Corporation (U.S.),

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (U.S.),

Xerox Corporation (U.S.),

HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.),

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Kyocera Corporation (Japan),

Sharp Corporation (Japan),

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan),

Wipro LTD (India),

HCL Technologies (India),

Canon UK Limited (U.K),

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),

Acrodex Inc. (Canada),

Systems Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Konica Minolta (U.K)

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

ECi Software Solutions (US), a business management and e-commerce software publisher announced the acquisition of Print Audit (Canada), a leading provider of print tracking and copy auditing tools to office equipment dealers and end-users.

The acquisition will bring Print Audit’s world-class software solutions for our office equipment and managed print services to ECi’s suit further supporting its expansion strategy while adding valuable capabilities to its offerings.

Competitive Analysis:

The highly competitive managed print services market appears to be fragmented owing to the competitive landscape formed by the many large and small players along with the new entrants. Major players are focusing on optimized situational awareness for customers, ensuring their mission success.

Matured players, through various strategic initiatives such as M&A activities, collaboration & innovations are constantly seeking market expansion. Substantial investments have been made in the R&D to develop a technology that is entirely on a different level and unrivaled.

Market Segmentation:

The global managed print services market is segmented into the component, deployment, organization size, end users, and region. The component is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services, and others. The hardware is further segmented into copier, fax, printer, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premises. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the leading market for managed print services, globally. Factors propelling the regional market include the presence of major vendors and the wide adoption of these services. Technological advancements transpired into the field have been powering the market growth, availing efficient systems.

Moreover, the increasing demand for cloud-based services is fostering the market growth in this region.

Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards the best-managed services. Technical advancements and increasing demand for multi-functional printers in the region will foster the market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market for managed print services has emerged as the fastest growing market and is expected to show the highest growth using these services in the forecast periods. APAC countries like China, Japan, and India have accounted for a considerably fair share in the managed print services market and will be growing rapidly in the years to come.

