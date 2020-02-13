MANAGED MOBILITY SERVICES(MMS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the Managed Mobility Services(MMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Managed Mobility Services(MMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth.

The global Managed Mobility Services(MMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Managed Mobility Services(MMS).

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T Business

Accenture

Airwatch

Digital Management

Fujitsu

HP Development

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Maintenance&Support

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics And Transportation

Retail

Financial Services

Telecom And IT

Media And Entertainment

Travel And Hospitality

Public Sector

