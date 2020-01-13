MANAGED FILE TRANSFER (MFT) SOFTWARE & SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.

On the basis of type, the software segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2025 of the managed file transfer market. However, the services segment in the managed file transfer market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.

In 2017, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

OpenText(Hightail)

CA Technologies

Accellion

GlobalSCAPE

Primeur

Signiant

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH (Tectia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 System-centric File Transfer

1.4.3 People-centric File Transfer

1.4.4 Extreme File Transfer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Media & Entertainment

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Telecommunication

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size

2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Axway

12.2.1 Axway Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.2.4 Axway Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Axway Recent Development

12.3 Saison Information Systems

12.3.1 Saison Information Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.3.4 Saison Information Systems Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Saison Information Systems Recent Development

12.4 OpenText(Hightail)

12.4.1 OpenText(Hightail) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.4.4 OpenText(Hightail) Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 OpenText(Hightail) Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies

12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Accellion

12.6.1 Accellion Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.6.4 Accellion Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Accellion Recent Development

12.7 GlobalSCAPE

12.7.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.7.4 GlobalSCAPE Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 GlobalSCAPE Recent Development

12.8 Primeur

12.8.1 Primeur Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.8.4 Primeur Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Primeur Recent Development

12.9 Signiant

12.9.1 Signiant Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.9.4 Signiant Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Signiant Recent Development

12.10 Ipswitch

12.10.1 Ipswitch Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction

12.10.4 Ipswitch Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ipswitch Recent Development

12.11 Micro Focus

12.12 TIBCO

12.13 Attunity

12.14 SSH (Tectia)

……Continued

