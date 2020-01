Managed Application Service Market – Extensively used by the majority of industries forecast 2018-2026 Pipes Centurylink, Unisys, Sms Management and Technology, Yash Technologies

Managed application services allow to successfully outsource complete application support for in-house installations and related third-party products. Application maintenance and support has become a major challenge owing to the constantly changing regulatory and technology landscape. Budget restrictions and organizational needs have forced several financial institutions to focus strictly on immediate needs. Thus, managed application services help shorten production cycles, reduce downtime and volatility, and improve ability to respond to changing business requirements.

The end result is hassle-free application management and support. Application management services are customized to address specific business requirements. They also help evaluate the current environment and recommend best practices to maximize results from in-house installations.

The global managed application service market can be segmented based on enterprise size, services, application type, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR due to the availability of cloud-based applications that have lower maintenance charges.

Based on services, the managed application service market can be segregated into operational services, application service desk, application security and disaster recovery, application hosting, and application infrastructure. The application infrastructure segment can be further sub-segmented into web server and middleware. Based on application type, the market can be bifurcated into mobile applications and web-based application.

The mobile application segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate due to the increase in deployment and adoption of mobile applications. Based on end-use industry, the managed application service market can be split into telecom and information technology, banking financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities and others.

In terms of geography, the global managed application service market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The managed application service market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in adoption of advanced technology and high focus on technology innovation in the region.