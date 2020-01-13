MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.
MALE means medium-altitude long-endurance. Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as a simulation of the operation of a real-world system or process related with UAV flight training. These systems simplify pilots to train in an artificial environment that prepare them to obtain skillsets required to gain hands-on experience for real-time situations without the risks associated with actual flights.Beside the MALE UAV, there also should be HALE and LALE UVA.
These systems facilitate pilots to train in an artificial environment that enables them to obtain skillsets required to gain hands-on experience for real-time situations without the risks associated with actual flights.
Rise in need for virtual simulation solutions, growth in need for commercial drone market, and increased application areas for drones drive the global UAV flight training and simulation market. However, increased adoption of automated UAVs, lack of awareness among end-users, and limited forward field-of-view impedes the market growth. Supportive regulatory framework offers a major opportunity for market expansion.
In 2017, the global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
L-3 Link Simulation & Training
Simlat
CAE
AeroVironment
SELEX Galileo
Crew Training International
MDA
Israel Aerospace Industries
BOSH Global Services
SDS International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Military
Commerical
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Military
1.4.3 Commerical
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Defense
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size
2.2 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 L-3 Link Simulation & Training
12.1.1 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction
12.1.4 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Recent Development
12.2 Simlat
12.2.1 Simlat Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction
12.2.4 Simlat Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Simlat Recent Development
12.3 CAE
12.3.1 CAE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction
12.3.4 CAE Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CAE Recent Development
12.4 AeroVironment
12.4.1 AeroVironment Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction
12.4.4 AeroVironment Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AeroVironment Recent Development
12.5 SELEX Galileo
12.5.1 SELEX Galileo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction
12.5.4 SELEX Galileo Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SELEX Galileo Recent Development
Continued…….
