MALAYSIA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

Introduction

Malaysia Medical Tourism Market

Malaysia medical tourism market is likely to surpass US$ 535 Million mark by the year 2022. Malaysia is fast becoming a preferred destination for cost effective and world-class healthcare services for medical tourists around the world. Malaysia is eyeing the medical tourism sector which is inherent with considerable revenue-generating potential as patients in developed western countries are looking for good quality but low-cost sites which offer not only medical services but also have attractive tourism attributes. Malaysia offers a wide choice of state-of-the-art private medical centers boasting an impressive array of sophisticated diagnosis, therapeutic and in-patient facilities. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council and the Universiti Sains Malaysia, there are a total of 88 accredited hospitals in Malaysia, of which 8 are JCI accredited.

For the health-conscious traveler, Malaysia offers a unique combination of good quality, low-cost healthcare and an attractive tourist destination. While visiting Malaysia, the travelers can undergo medical check and use facilities involving preventive wellness, spas, cosmetic and dental surgery, etc. The popular medical procedures available in Malaysia include eye surgeries, orthopedics, cosmetic, urology, neurology, rheumatology, endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, and cardiology.

The number of medical tourist arrivals in Malaysia is increasing year on year, driven by factors, such as availability of good healthcare infrastructure, government support through promotional programs, and well-skilled medical professionals. Indonesia is the leading source market for Malaysia medical tourism. Medical institutions have promoted cardiology and orthopaedics in high demanding areas like Indonesia and the Gulf states. India is the second leading source market for Malaysia medical tourism accounting for XXXX% market share in 2016. China and Hong Kong stands at the third position in the Malaysia medical tourism market being closely followed by Japan. United States, United Kingdom, Libya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Australia are the other emerging market for Malaysia medical tourism.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled "Malaysia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022" is a 120 Page report containing 96 Figures and 2 Tables. This report analyses the Top 23 source market for Malaysia Medical Tourism.

The Malaysia Medical Tourism Market have been studied from 2 viewpoints.

I. Medical Tourist Arrivals in Malaysia – Country Wise (2006 – 2022)

II. Medical Tourists Spending in Malaysia – Country Wise (2006 – 2022)

Actual and Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending in Malaysia – 23 Countries Analyzed

