MALAYSIA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

Introduction
Malaysia Medical Tourism Market
Malaysia medical tourism market is likely to surpass US$ 535 Million mark by the year 2022. Malaysia is fast becoming a preferred destination for cost effective and world-class healthcare services for medical tourists around the world. Malaysia is eyeing the medical tourism sector which is inherent with considerable revenue-generating potential as patients in developed western countries are looking for good quality but low-cost sites which offer not only medical services but also have attractive tourism attributes. Malaysia offers a wide choice of state-of-the-art private medical centers boasting an impressive array of sophisticated diagnosis, therapeutic and in-patient facilities. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council and the Universiti Sains Malaysia, there are a total of 88 accredited hospitals in Malaysia, of which 8 are JCI accredited.
For the health-conscious traveler, Malaysia offers a unique combination of good quality, low-cost healthcare and an attractive tourist destination. While visiting Malaysia, the travelers can undergo medical check and use facilities involving preventive wellness, spas, cosmetic and dental surgery, etc. The popular medical procedures available in Malaysia include eye surgeries, orthopedics, cosmetic, urology, neurology, rheumatology, endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, and cardiology.
The number of medical tourist arrivals in Malaysia is increasing year on year, driven by factors, such as availability of good healthcare infrastructure, government support through promotional programs, and well-skilled medical professionals. Indonesia is the leading source market for Malaysia medical tourism. Medical institutions have promoted cardiology and orthopaedics in high demanding areas like Indonesia and the Gulf states. India is the second leading source market for Malaysia medical tourism accounting for XXXX% market share in 2016. China and Hong Kong stands at the third position in the Malaysia medical tourism market being closely followed by Japan. United States, United Kingdom, Libya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Australia are the other emerging market for Malaysia medical tourism.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled "Malaysia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022" is a 120 Page report containing 96 Figures and 2 Tables. This report analyses the Top 23 source market for Malaysia Medical Tourism.
The Malaysia Medical Tourism Market have been studied from 2 viewpoints.
I. Medical Tourist Arrivals in Malaysia – Country Wise (2006 – 2022)
II. Medical Tourists Spending in Malaysia – Country Wise (2006 – 2022)
Actual and Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending in Malaysia – 23 Countries Analyzed
1. United State
2. United Kingdom
3. Virgin Islands, British
4. Germany
5. France
6. Libya
7. Indonesia
8. China and Hong Kong
9. Nepal
10. Japan
11. India
12. Myanmar
13. Singapore
14. Philippines
15. Bangladesh
16. Korea
17. Vietnam
18. Iran
19. Saudi Arabia
20. Oman
21. Australia
22. New Zealand
23. Rest of the World
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Malaysia Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2001 – 2022)
3. Malaysia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2001 – 2022)
4. Malaysia Medical Tourism Market Share and Forecast (2006 – 2022)
5. Malaysia Medical Tourism – Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast
………….
List of Figures:
Figure 2-1: Malaysia – Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2001 – 2016
Figure 2-2: Malaysia – Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2017 – 2022
Figure 3-1: Malaysia – Medical Tourism Market (Million US$), 2001 – 2016
Figure 3-2: Malaysia – Forecast for Medical Tourism Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022
