Makeup Remover Market – Undergoing a Positive Change With the Introduction of New Cosmetic Products

The industry of color cosmetics across the world is experiencing a positive change with the launch and adoption of new cosmetic products by the makers of cosmetics. This has given a boost to the growing usage of cosmetics by various age groups. This is also anticipated to drive the growth of the world makeup removers market.

A few of the key market players comprise Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH, Revlon Group, Urban Decay Cosmetics, Beiersdorf, Kimberly-Clark, and Avon Products Inc. are involved with the making of makeup removers.

Transparency Market Research assesses the world market for makeup remover to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast timeframe that extends from the year 2017 to the year 2026.

European Countries to Bolster Demand throughout the Forecast Timeframe

Geographically, the world market for makeup remover has been divided into the regions of Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. Various European countries like France, United Kingdom, and Germany have exhibited higher utilization of makeup removers. This region is basically regarded as one of the largest consumer hub for many of the cosmetic products and personal care. The soaring usage of cosmetics that is coupled with rising number of manufacturers of cosmetics in this region has sparked the sales of makeup removers.

In accordance with the research report, the sale of makeup removers in the region of Europe is expected to reach a billion dollar value by the end of period of analysis. The region of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is another promising region for the world market of makeup removers. A large section of the population in this region makes use of cosmetics and makeup which is the main factor that is triggering the growth of the regional market for makeup removers in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan thereby making it the second largest region with a high potential for growth.