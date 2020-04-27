Majority of Sodium Bisulfite Market is consumed by the emerging pulp & paper industry which is anticipated to drive this market in the near future

Sodium bisulfite, also known as sodium hydrogen sulphite, is a combination of sodium, sulphur, hydrogen, and oxygen. It is classified as a sulphur-based chemical. It exists in a white crystalline powder form but turns yellow in an aqueous solution. The acidic nature of this sulfite makes it susceptible to corrosion. It is majorly used as a reducing agent in applications including water treatment, development of photographic films, and textile grade dye preparation.

A majority of sodium bisulfite is consumed by the emerging pulp & paper industry for semi-chemical and acid sulfite pulping purposes, which is anticipated to drive this market in the near future. Strict environmental regulations with respect to the dechlorination of municipal and industrial wastewater and the need for many treatment plants to use a less hazardous material than sulphur dioxide are also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. End-users are inclined toward opting for sodium bisulfite over metabisulfite due to the ease with which the former can be handled.

Based on geography, the global sodium bisulfite market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China, holds a major share in this market. This is ascribed to the increasing demand for sodium bisulfite from the pulp & paper, textile, and food applications. North America is next. Here, demand is primarily from the wastewater treatment segment, and it is projected to increase on account of the strict environmental regulations on wastewater dechlorination. The global production of textiles and related dyeing is shifting to Asia, specifically to China and India, due to which textile manufacturing in the U.S. and Western Europe has been declining. Therefore, the consumption of sodium bisulfite for textile dyeing by means of indigo and various other colorants has shifted to China and India and relatively decreased in the U.S. and Western Europe. The regional distribution of production facilities and the subsequent consumption of sodium bisulfite is also changing with respect to the pulp & paper sector, with Brazil being a dominant country.

Some of the key players identified in the sodium bisulfite market are:

Calabrian Corp., Port Neches, Tex.,Aditya Birla Chemicals,Solvay Minerals Inc

General Chemicals,Olympic Chemical Limited

Southern Ionics,Sulquisa

Adisseo France S.A.S.,Evonik,Arkema