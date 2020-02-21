Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Major depressive disorder, also known as the clinical depression, is characterized by a constant sense of despair and hopelessness. It usually affects daily activities such as study, sleep, and eating.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1105

Common symptoms observed in major depressive disorder are fatigue, indecisiveness, impaired concentration, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, insomnia or hypersomnia, restlessness, significant weight loss or gain and recurring thoughts of death or suicide.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/major-depressive-disorder-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 16.1 million adults aged 18 or older in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode in 2014.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is developing AV-101, a new generation oral antidepressant, for the treatment of major depressive disorder. NeurOp Inc., and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some other key players involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1105

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com