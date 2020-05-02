Major Depressive Disorder Market: US Industry Growth, Development Trends, Size and 2023 Forecast Research Report

The report “U.S. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market” provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. market. The report profiles the key players in the market including. Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lily and Company and Lundbeck.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common mental illness characterized by persistent low mood that interferes with the person’s ability to eat, work, sleep and other activities. MDD is also referred to as clinical depression or recurrent depression. The common symptoms of this mental disorder are insomnia, loss of interest, recurrent thoughts of death, feelings of worthlessness and reduced ability to think. The rising prevalence of major depression has led to a sharp increase in the patient volume suffering from depression. Currently, many treatments and therapies are available for major depression but the market still holds a large scope of growth opportunities with high unmet needs of the market.

MDD is the most common mental disorder in the U.S. Approximately 16 million American adults suffer from the major depressive disorder and about one-third of the MDD patient remain untreated. The number of treated patients is projected to rise on account of better medical access and rising awareness regarding depression. There are few potential drugs in development that are being developed with improved efficacy and safety for the treatment of MDD and are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth in the U.S.

The U.S. MDD market is expected to grow in future due to rising aging population, growing MDD prevalence, growing female prevalence, increasing prescription drugs spending, high unmet needs, and escalating mental health expenditure. Key trends of this market include rising number of mental health programs, increasing awareness, rapid drugs in development and direct to customer advertising. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of the market which includes patent expiry of drugs, stringent regulations, side effects associated with antidepressants and availability of alternative therapies.

