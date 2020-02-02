Major Challenge Faced by Premade pouch packaging machines Market| Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC., HDG Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Optima Weightech Pty Ltd

Premade pouch packaging machines: Introduction

There is demand for the packaging machines in the market that can fill and seal the pouch. Pre-made pouch filling machine can unseal the pouch, fill the material and then seal the pouch. Premade pouch filing machine can switch from one size to other for different packaging format. They are suitable to pack different pouches such as flat, gusted, stand up, spouted, zipper pouch and others. Since the pouches are premade, there is no requirement for the roll stock. Therefore, the cost associated to handle, store the roll stock, and to form a pouch is not included whereas this cost is included in case of form fill seal machines. In premade pouch packaging machine there are fewer chances of breakdown, so less maintenance is required. End users of different packing machinery such as food industry, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals are majorly focusing on the cost-effective packaging machine. The end users prefer premade pouch packaging machines that are cheaper compared to other packaging machines.

The below flow chart represents the methodology used to track the pre made pouch packaging machines market.

Global pre-made pouch packaging machines market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is segmented into:

Horizontal pre-made pouch packaging machines

Vertical pre-made pouch packaging machines

On the basis of machine type, global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is segmented into:

Automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines

Semiautomatic pre-made pouch packaging machines

Earlier, semiautomatic premade packaging machines were used in the market, but these were less productive and had low speed. Thus, they were incapable of meeting the rising demand of the end users. So, end users have shifted their interest from semi-automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines to fully automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines. Automatic machines require less amount of labor work and have high speed. Also, they are compatible to switch from long runs to short runs, for different pouch formats of different sizes. Thus, automatic premade pouch packaging machines market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is segmented into:

Food & beverage industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Cosmetics & personal care

Construction industry

Household

Automotive lubricants

Others

The food industry is expected to lead the end-use segment, regarding market revenue share. Cosmetics & personal segment and pharmaceuticals end use segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR by 2028 end.

The overall packaging machines market was valued at USD 46.2 billion in 2016. The packaging machines market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Global packaging machines manufacturer Viking Masek Global Packaging will be showcasing its packaging machines in Coffee Expo exhibition which will be held on April 2018. A range of packaging machines will be showcased in the exhibition. In August 2017, the company launched new “Dual-Lane stand cap pouch packaging machine.” This new configuration has an additional feature, which reduces the dependency of the manufacturer on horizontal form fill seal machine for the production of stand cap pouch. This machine can fill and seal, liquids and semi-solids at the rate of 80 stand up pouches per minute.

Further, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, a key player in pre-made pouch packaging machines market, is providing a diverse range of filling and sealing machines. The machine comprises of additional features, such as, in filling machine the premade pouch is fitted and tested with leak testing system that eliminates the possibility of leakage of the product. Further, for sealing of the premade pouch, the company is using the ultrasonic technique.

The major challenge faced by the premade pouch packaging machines market is that these machines have low speed compared to the other packaging machine, such as form fill seal machines.

One of the trends observed in the market is that manufacturers are installing servo driven components in the premade pouch packaging machine that enhance the speed of the machine. These components are supplied by global automation companies like Rockwell Automation Inc.

Pricing of the premade pouch packaging machines will be calculated on the basis of machine type, i.e., automatic pouch filling machines and semi-automatic pouch filling machines. The global market value of pre-made pouch packaging machines is in (USD million), and the global volume is in (units).

Tier down analysis

Tier 1 analysis: This segment includes the major premade pouch packaging manufactures having market share of 1-2% , They are I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC., HDG Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Optima Weightech Pty Ltd, Bossar Packaging S.A., Massman Automation Designs, LLC and others.

Tier 2 analysis: This segment includes the premade pouch packaging manufacturers having market share of 0.2-0.9%. They are Shanghai Rutian Package Equipment Co., Ltd, Authentic Designer’s., RezPack Machinery Inc., Shanghai Grepack Packing Machinery Co.,Ltd, Leepack Co., Ltd., WISPAC MACHINERY CO., LTD, Linapack Co., Ltd., Effytec USA, LLC., Wenzhou Kedi Machinery Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongtai Packing Machinery Co.,Ltd., EDL Packaging Engineers, Inc., Viking Masek Global Packaging, Honor Packaging Machinery Co.,Ltd. and others.