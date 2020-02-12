Mainframe Market Research Key Players, Trade Summary, Offer Chain And Analysis To 2019 – 2025

Mainframe Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Mainframe sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including ( IBM (USA), Unisys (USA), Fujitsu (JP) ).

Instantaneous of Mainframe Market: A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

Market Segment by Type, Mainframe market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series

Market Segment by Applications, Mainframe market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users, sales size, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Cloud

Big Data

Mobile

Scope of Mainframe Market: IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security. Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.The worldwide market for Mainframe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Mainframe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

