Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Market Overview, Pharmaceutical Research Report, Demand & Growth by 2025 | Detail Report by FMI

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced imaging technique used in medical field to produce high quality images of the soft tissues, organs of the human body. This device capture the images of body organs and tissues by applying the magnetic field and this images will give the information about whole human body system in both diseased and healthy condition.

Different types of magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI) are available based on field strength. In this high field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) gives more cleared images compared with remaining MRI’s.

The images which are given by this MRI systems are having more information regarding tissues and ligaments and body organs when we compare with the images of X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scan and ultra sound techniques.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Drivers and Restraints

The use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is increased due to raising geriatric population, technical advancements like low field strength, high field strength MRI systems and increasing health awareness in developed countries and no reported side effects of the use of the systems.

Magnetic resonance imaging is an advanced and safe technique when compared with CT scan and X-ray technique. Because ionizing radiations are using for capturing images in CT.

However, patients who had heart surgeries and surgeries with implanted metals at the ligaments has to take precautions while using Magnetic resonance imaging systems.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Segmentation

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is further segmented into following types

Based on field strength

Low Field MRI System

Mid Filed MRI System

High Filed MRI System

Based on Application

Abdomen MRI

Brain MRI

MRA or Vascular MRI

Pelvic MRI

Spine MRI

Cardiac MRI

Based on Architecture

OpenMRI

Closed MRI

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Overview

With rapid technological advantage in capturing high quality images of soft tissue, ligaments and other body organs the use of High field strength MRI use will increase and the market is expected to have a double digit growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is high in North America because it is highly developed region, having good healthcare setup and people are having good awareness about health care. In Asia pacific region china and India also having rapid growth health care set up and the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems. Europe also having good growth in this market.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba medical systems, GE healthcare, Hitachi Medical systems, Esaote SpA and Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.