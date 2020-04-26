Magnetic Flow Meter Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

The magnetic flow meter is a device used to determine conductive volumetric or water based flow including paper & pulp, black liquor, and slurries. The magnetic flow meters are also known as mag meters. The magnetic flow meter is specifically designed to quantify the volume or rate of a moving fluid, either gas or liquid, in a closed or open channel. It is also used for determination of impurities and flaws in the fluid which is expected to create opportunities for magnetic flow meter market growth during the coming years.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Magnetic Flow Meter Market Segments

Magnetic Flow Meter Market Dynamics

Magnetic Flow Meter Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Magnetic Flow Meter Market: Segmentation

The global magnetic flow meter market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and region.

The global magnetic flow meter market has been segmented on the basis of product type:

Low Flow Magnetic Flow Meters

Insertion Magnetic Flow Meters

Inline Magnetic Flow Meters

The global magnetic flow meter market has been segmented on the basis of application type:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Metal & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Others

Global Magnetic Flow Meter Market: Competitive Landscape

The key manufacturers in the global magnetic flow meter market are currently focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions. They are also engaged in the development of technologically improved and enhanced magnetic flow meters, delivering improved performance.

For example, in 2018, Emerson Electric Corporation, the US-based giant in the automation solutions and technology space, announced acquisition of Advanced Engineering Valves (A.E. Valves), a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology that helps LNG customers operate more efficiently. The transaction will enable former to provide its customers with the world’s broadest portfolio of valves to improve process performance and reliability.

Some of the prominent players in the global magnetic flow meter market are Azbil Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Co, Endress+Hausar AG, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Omega Engineering Inc., Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, and Honeywell international Inc.

Global Magnetic Flow Meter Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of the geography, North America has been holding a prominent value share in the global magnetic flow meters market owing to rapid growth in pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical industries within the region. Along with that, increasing government spending on the water and wastewater treatment in the region will continue to assist the growth of the magnetic flow meter market in North America.

In Europe, countries such as Germany, Spain, and the UK, the rapid growth of pharmaceutical as well as food and beverages industries will remain the significant factor propelling the growth of magnetic flow meter market over coming years.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is also expected to hold a promising position in the magnetic flow meter market. The key influencing factors associated with APEJ’s increasing mag flow meter demand include favorable government regulations, increasing expenditure on water and wastewater treatment, and notable growth of power generation industries in the region. The growth of power generation industries will be an important factor pushing magnetic flow meter adoption in the Middle Eastern and African region.