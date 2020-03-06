MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape”

Magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is one of the most common method adopted for the nucleic acid purification. There are numerous magnetic bead-based extraction and purification kits available in the market for rapid and reliable isolation of nucleic acids. These uniquely coated magnetic beads bind DNA with high affinity. Thus, high quality DNA is obtained with high purity and yield after the magnetic separation technique. This high quality DNA can be used for enzyme digestion, sequencing and analysis. The magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is a less rigorous method as compared to tradition DNA separation process (involving precipitation and centrifugation steps) that may lead to nucleic acid degradation. Thus, nucleic acid isolation is one of the most vital steps in molecular biology as it is a prerequisite for a wide range of experiments.

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of magnetic beads for the isolation of nucleic acids, technological advancements in magnetic bead based nucleic acid methods, availability of bench top systems, and huge amount of investments in research and development from pharmaceutical companies are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. Moreover, increasing government investments in the field of life sciences is further contributing to the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. However, the extraction of intact RNA with high yield and purity is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11488

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type

Kits Semi-automated Magnetic Bead-based Kits Manual Membrane Column-based Kits Reagents Instruments



Segmentation by End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Other End Users



Based on product type, the semi-automated magnetic bead-based kits market is expected to be the most promising segment during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the ongoing innovations in the segment along with the new product launches in the market.

Regionally, the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due high adoption of advanced products and increasing investments in research and development activities in the region. However, the magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton Company, Roche, Takara Bio USA, Creative Diagnostics, Tecan, Milan Analytica AG, Axygen, Inc. (A Corning Subsidiary), Analytik Jena AG, PerkinElmer Chemagen Technologie GmbH, Bioneer Corporation, Diagenode S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A., Covaris, Inc., AI Biosciences, Inc., Innosieve Diagnostics, QuanDx, Precision System Science Co., Ltd., Zymo Research, Isogen Life Science, TBG Diagnostics Limited, Geneaid Biotech Ltd, Aurora Biomed, and Primerdesign Ltd, among others.

These players are highly focused on providing novel beads based DNA extraction and purification kits for rapid and reliable isolation of DNA, which is set to further stimulate the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. For instance, in March 2017, Roche introduced the MagNA Pure 24 System for the extraction and purification of nucleic acids. This is an advanced instrument that is designed to extract nucleic acids from a range of human samples through a single reagent kit. Likewise, in March 2013, Aurora Biomed launched the VERSA 10 Nucleic Acid Purification Workstation. It is one of the smallest automated liquid handling workstation in the market that helps researchers to conduct large projects in limited space. Thus, innovation is set to drive the demand for automated magnetic bead-based nucleic acid instruments.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11488

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz