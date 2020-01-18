Magnesium Fluoride Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends Till 2026

Global Magnesium Fluoride Market: Overview

Magnesium fluoride is an inorganic, white crystalline compound, which is transparent over a wide array of wavelengths. Usually, magnesium fluoride occurs naturally as the rare mineral sellaite. However, it can also be artificially prepared from magnesium oxide with several sources of hydrogen fluoride. Magnesium fluoride is used as a drug replacement therapy for people with magnesium fluoride deficiency.

Global Magnesium Fluoride Market: Drivers

Properties of magnesium fluoride such as anti-reflection, low index material, and transparency in wide range of wavelength make it a suitable chemical compound that can be utilized as protective coating on medical devices and glass. These characteristics help boost the market growth. However, the side-effects of using magnesium fluoride such as skin and eye irritation and respiratory problems hamper the market growth.

Magnesium fluoride, which is a water insoluble magnesium source, is used in oxygen-sensitive applications, primarily metal production. Magnesium fluoride compounds are employed in a wide range of applications in current technologies and science, including oil refining and etching, synthetic organic chemistry, and manufacture of pharmaceuticals. For instance, a group of researchers at the Max Planck Institute used magnesium fluoride for Quantum Optics in 2013 to create a novel mid-infrared optical frequency comb. Additionally, magnesium fluoride is commonly used for optical deposition and to alloy metals.

Magnesium fluoride is available in various forms. These include ultra-high purity, high purity, submicron, and nanopowder. It is also available in various grades such as military grade, reagent and technical grade, food grade, agricultural and pharmaceutical grade, and others.

Global Magnesium Fluoride Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the magnesium fluoride market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the global magnesium fluoride market. It is also projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Growth of the magnesium fluoride market in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to the rapid increase in agricultural and industrial activities in the region. Furthermore, demand for magnesium fluoride is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive its demand in the region. Europe is also projected to be a key region of the global magnesium fluoride market in the near future. Increase in demand for magnesium fluoride, specifically in Spain, Germany, and Italy, is expected to drive the magnesium fluoride market in the region. Rapid growth in demand for magnesium fluoride in various countries in Eastern Europe is also projected to fuel the demand for magnesium fluoride market in Europe. The magnesium fluoride market in North America, Latin America, and Middle East is likely expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Global Magnesium Fluoride Market: Key Players

Major players engaged in the magnesium fluoride market are Morita Chemical Industries, Henan Kingway Chemicals, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Fairsky Industrial, Fluoro Chemicals, Wuxi Ruiyuan Chemical, Fujian Qucheng Chemical, Jiangxi Yono Industry, Shangrao Comprehensive Fluoride Chemical, and Changshu Donghuan Chemical.

