Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market 2019: Top Manufactures, Industry Set For Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023

Magic wall interactive surface is advanced gesture tracking software which can detect the shape of hands or objects placed on them. It uses display technology to facilitate interaction through the touch of a finger. Magic wall interactive surfaces can find application in various purposes ranging from displaying art to hosting dialogues on social media to guiding consumers through a shopping experience. They are like a supersized version of a touchscreen with more neat features worked in.

The hospitality sector is a key end-user of magic wall interactive surfaces. The hospitality and tourism sector is progressively making use of magic wall interactive surfaces to provide the feel and experience of something out of a sci-fi movie. The viewers can explore videos moving around to reveal different video fragments. To provide such experience to consumers, magic wall interactive surfaces are increasingly being used across various industry verticals such as entertainment and analytics. Magic wall interactive surfaces have the ability to transform public spaces into a more dynamic environment.

Magic wall interactive surfaces technology is also being used to create educational toys. Traditional tools of learning are becoming outdated which is providing opportunities for the growth of the global magic wall interactive surfaces market. With the use of magic wall interactive surfaces, children and students can create their games and design interactive projection environment. Motivated by the potential magic wall interactive surfaces store, various technology companies are foraying into the magic wall interactive surface space, which has resulted in novel product developments. For instance, in February 2018, a new interactive display software was launched which deliver a wide range of immersive interactive experiences.

Furthermore, magic wall interactive surface is used to attract and draw in clients. They have become very common in malls, offices, as well as educational purposes.

The key players in the global magic wall interactive surfaces market include Microsoft Corporation (US), WSI (Canada), Planar systems (US), GestureTek (Canada), Envision Group (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Reactrix Inc. (US), Vertigo (Argentina), Touch Magix (India), and Ubi Interactive (US).

In June 2018, Disney Research, a network of research labs supporting The Walt Disney Company created an interactive smart wall with conductive paint. The new technology makes a window display an opaque image that can be turned into transparent.

The global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been segmented based on component, application, and end-user.

By component, the global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been segmented into camera, emitting devices, display, processing unit, and others.

By application, the global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been segmented into architecture, home entertainment, advertising, digital signage, healthcare, education, corporate, and others. The architecture segment has been further segmented into event design and interior design.

By end-user, the global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been segmented into entertainment, healthcare, analytics, and others.

By region, the global magic wall interactive surfaces market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading market for magic wall interactive surfaces. Massive entertainment industry which rapidly adopts the latest technologies has supported the growth of the market in the region. In addition, presence of significant players in the region acts as a plus for the market growth. Europe is the second largest market for magic wall interactive surfaces due to its broad adoption across diverse industry verticals. The UK, Germany, and France are the key contributors to the Europe magic wall interactive surfaces market. The APAC market is led by China, Japan, and India. The MEA market accounts for the least share of the market.

