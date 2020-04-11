Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market 2019, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Research Report, by Components (Cameras, Emitting Devices, Displays), by Application (Architecture, Home Entertainment, Digital Signage, Healthcare), End User (Entertainment, Analytics) — Global Forecast till 2023

Key players

The prominent players in the Magic Wall Interactive Surface market are Vertigo (Argentina), GestureTek (Canada), Microsoft (U.S.), Ubi Interactive (U.S.), Sony (Japan), Reactrix (U.S.) and WSI (Canada), Touch Magix (India), Planar systems (U.S.), and Envision (U.S.) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Magic Wall Interactive market.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces – Market synopsis

Magic wall interactive surfaces are the next generation gesture tracking software which uses display technology to interact through touch of a finger. Interactive walls are large and are of high-resolution with touch-sensitive displays. Interactive walls allow multi-user access to its surface through the motion of their hands or arms. Themes and elements of display interact with the user directly and respond to the touch immediately. The magic wall interactive surface is capable of giving audio feedback and dynamic images which modernize the public places. The increasing inclination toward interaction facilities, productivity, and face-to-face collaboration has motivated the adoption of an interactive environment. Also, demand for smart office devices such as touch screen tables, smart whiteboards, and interactive boards have gained considerable traction resulting in the rapid growth of magic wall interactive surfaces market. In the hospitality industry, the adoption of interactive walls & tables is high, as technology innovators are designing digital and projector driven surfaces to delight and inform guests. Interactive touch screens are being used by businesses to draw in their clients. Additionally, the use of advanced sensors and digital technology has led to efficient products which can analyze and compare business models at a glance of a second. The magic wall is useful not only for residential establishments but also for malls, offices, as well as educational purposes.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Global Market – Industry News

May 23, Datapath launched latest generation off wall controller – VSN Micro 600.

Datapath Ltd a privately held company from U.K. rolled out the latest generation of graphic card and video capture cards VSN Micro 600 which is a high-performance motherboard with decreased running noise, reduced footprints making it quiet and compact and optimum for installations at server rooms.

March 31 2017, MotionMagix’s Interactive Floor at Shopping Mall at Myanmar.

MotionMagix’s a digital technology company, built a 40 feet interactive walkway at a HAGL Centre one of the biggest shopping center in Myanmar with 4 projectors and 4 Magixsens Sensors from MotionMagix which was fun for the people present at the shopping center.

December 14 2017, TeamLab builds interactive magic with the help of future technology

TeamLab helps children and technology to connect through interactive ways by enabling them create wall art animations by scanning their own art. They also allow playing with color explosions also bouncing large glowing balls by which they can compose music.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Global Market – Segmentation

Magic wall interactive surfaces market is segmented into components, application, end-user and region.

By components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is further bifurcated into camera, emitting devices, display, processing unit and others.

By application, the market is segmented into architecture, home entertainment, advertising, digital signage, healthcare, education, corporate, and others. The architecture segment is further segmented into event design and interior design.

By end-user, the market is segmented into entertainment, healthcare, analytics and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America expected to dominate the market owing to largest entertainment industry in the U.S. and increasing adoption of emerging smart technologies such as touch screen, 3D touch, digital gaming and others also established economies huge investments on emerging technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality sensor technology such as motion sensor, touch sensors and others. Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market of magic wall interactive surfaces due to increasing demand of smart devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and advanced digital technology gaming.

