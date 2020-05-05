The expanding database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently updated by the addition of a new study which is titled as “Macroalgae Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2028 End”. The fact-based research report on the global Macroalgae market covers various aspects such as trends, drivers, challenges and opportunities that have an influence on the growth and expansion of the global market. All these factors are analyzed across key regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle and Africa (MEA) and the Asia Pacific. In order to provide an accurate forecast, analysts have presented the current market, which forms the basis of how the metal caps and closures market is expected to develop in the future.

This global macroalgae market report consists of around 23 sections that elaborate market numbers in terms of volume in kilotons (KT) and value in US$ million, at regional and global levels. The first section of the global macroalgae market report covers an executive summary that highlights the key trends that are being witnessed in the global market from the manufacturers’ side as well as consumers’ side. The next section covers the global macroalgae market introduction; including the taxonomy by source, type, application, and end use; definitions of the segments considered; and other information relevant to the global macroalgae market.

In the next section of the global macroalgae market report, we have provided market viewpoints that include macroeconomic factors and value chain analysis, along with a list of raw material suppliers, and macroalgae manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

The successive section of the global macroalgae market report includes a global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, China, Japan, and India, with a weighted average price for every region. The next section of the global macroalgae market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroalgae market by every segment considered.

This macroalgae market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the macroalgae market. The report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market structure, and competition landscape of the macroalgae market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the macroalgae market report includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments, and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global macroalgae market studies some of the major players in the macroalgae market, such as Dow Dupoint Inc., Cargill Inc., Biostadt India Limited, CP Kelco, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Nantong Tianfu Seaweeds & Aquatics Co., Ltd., Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd, Haian Qingxin Food Co., Ltd., Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A., Seasol International Pty Ltd, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A., and Indigrow Ltd.

Global Macroalgae Market – Key Research Findings

The global macroalgae market was valued at around US$ 7,882.6 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR over 2018–2028.

Escalating production of macroalgae is observed in China, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Japan, and other Asian countries.

China and South East Asia, together, contribute more that 90% of the global production and consumption of macroalgae.

The food industry is a prominent consumer of macroalgae, globally. However, other end uses such as cosmetics, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals are also gaining market share in terms of consumption of macroalgae.

A large part of macroalgae that is produced is converted into hydrocolloids, which have wide applications in food and related products.

Increasing awareness about the nutritional value of macroalgae is expected to push the global demand for macroalgae.

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions that are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involve the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global macroalgae market trends and opportunities for macroalgae manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of source, type, application, end use, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of macroalgae. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2013-2017.

