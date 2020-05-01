Machine Tool Bearing Market Current Overview with Future Opportunities 2024 – SKF, Timken, Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi, NSK, Minebea, ZWZ, LYC, C&U Group and Others

Machine bearings are bearings mounted on the machine. It contains original bearings and replacement bearings.

The machine tool bearing consumption volume was 220694.0 K units in 2016 and is expected to reach 225612.8 K units in 2017 and 251434.0 K units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.19% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.58%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufactures of machine tool bearing are concentrated in Europe, Japan, North America and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 29.18% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are JTEKT, SKF, Timken, Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi and NSK.

According to this study, over the next five years the Machine Tool Bearing market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3630 million by 2024, from US$ 3010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Machine Tool Bearing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Machine Tool Bearing Market Players

JTEKT

SKF

Timken

Schaeffler

Nachi-Fujikoshi

NSK

Minebea

ZWZ

LYC

C&U Group

NTN

TMB

Luoyang Bearing

Harbin Bearing Group

Fujian Longxi Bearing

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Machine Tool Bearing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Machine Tool Bearing market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Machine Tool Bearing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Machine Tool Bearing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Machine Tool Bearing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Machine Tool Bearing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ball Bearing

Roller Bearing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Metal Cutting Machine Tools

Metal Forming Machine Tools

Global Machine Tool Bearing Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

