Machine Tool Accessory Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

— Machine Tool Accessory Market 2018

The cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing industry includes establishments manufacturing accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools. Industry products include blade cutters, small knives and drilling bits, as well as clampers, holders and tapering attachments. Machine shops, automotive manufacturers and heavy equipment manufacturers use these cutting and machine tools and their accessories.

3D laser processing machines are gaining popularity as they reduce processing time for cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine which cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines which are typically used in automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding of aluminum parts, drilling of engine parts, and laser surfacing of used parts.

This report focuses on the global Machine Tool Accessory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Tool Accessory development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metalworking Knives and Bits

Measuring Attachments

Metalworking Drill Bits

Machine Tool Taps and Dies

Market segment by Application, split into

Machine Shops

Automotive Manufacturers

Heavy Equipment Manufacturers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Machine Tool Accessory Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Metalworking Knives and Bits

1.4.3 Measuring Attachments

1.4.4 Metalworking Drill Bits

1.4.5 Machine Tool Taps and Dies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Machine Tool Accessory Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Machine Shops

1.5.3 Automotive Manufacturers

1.5.4 Heavy Equipment Manufacturers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine Tool Accessory Market Size

2.2 Machine Tool Accessory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Machine Tool Accessory Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Machine Tool Accessory Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Machine Tool Accessory Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Machine Tool Accessory Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Machine Tool Accessory Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Machine Tool Accessory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Machine Tool Accessory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Machine Tool Accessory Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Tool Accessory Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Doosan Machine Tools

12.1.1 Doosan Machine Tools Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Machine Tool Accessory Introduction

12.1.4 Doosan Machine Tools Revenue in Machine Tool Accessory Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Doosan Machine Tools Recent Development

12.2 Allied Machine & Engineering

12.2.1 Allied Machine & Engineering Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Machine Tool Accessory Introduction

12.2.4 Allied Machine & Engineering Revenue in Machine Tool Accessory Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allied Machine & Engineering Recent Development

12.3 Sandvik

12.3.1 Sandvik Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Machine Tool Accessory Introduction

12.3.4 Sandvik Revenue in Machine Tool Accessory Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sandvik Recent Development

12.4 Amada

12.4.1 Amada Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Machine Tool Accessory Introduction

12.4.4 Amada Revenue in Machine Tool Accessory Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Amada Recent Development

12.5 Kennametal

12.5.1 Kennametal Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Machine Tool Accessory Introduction

12.5.4 Kennametal Revenue in Machine Tool Accessory Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kennametal Recent Development

Continued…..

