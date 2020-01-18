Machine Condition Monitoring Market – Increased Machine Availability and Reliability Trending Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Machine Condition Monitoring Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global machine condition monitoring market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Advantages offered by machine condition monitoring, increased adoption of vibration sensors, increasing equipment performance and productivity, increasing adoption of machine condition monitoring in the automotive industry, rise in online machine monitoring, and increasing equipment performance and productivity have boosted the penetration and growth of the global machine condition monitoring market.

Vibration monitoring is expected to continue to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of vibration sensors for monitoring equipment condition. The vibration monitoring segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Vibrations measurement is the most common method of determining the mechanical status of machinery and equipment for condition monitoring. The use of vibration monitoring for testing high- speed rotating equipment is increasing rapidly. These factors are expected to drive the vibration monitoring segment in the coming years.

The lubrication oil monitoring segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of lubrication oil as it plays an important role in early machine failure detection.

In the Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments to expand their physical presence. The market in GCC countries is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driving investments for the development of condition monitoring technologies in the region. In South America, Brazil is expected to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period.

The company profiling of key players in the global machine condition monitoring market includes company overview, major business strategies, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for the years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global machine condition monitoring market report include ALS Limited, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Fluke Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Meggitt SA, National Instruments, Parker Hannifin Corp, PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF. Various players are introducing machine condition monitoring systems with cloud technology and establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously rising demand for accurate and reliable equipment condition monitoring.