M2M Services in Retail Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Retail M2M includes specialized connected solutions or devices that are used for service vending, reporting, transaction processing, authentication, and authorization.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the M2M Services in Retail market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the M2M Services in Retail market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking.

The global M2M Services in Retail market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of M2M Services in Retail.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Rogers Communications

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Cantaloupe Systems

Carriots

CCV

Coinco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Remote Device Management

Managed Service

Professional Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

POS Terminals

Vending Machines

ATMs

Smart Parking Meters

Fare Ticketing Devices

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 M2M Services in Retail Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of M2M Services in Retail

1.2 Classification of M2M Services in Retail by Types

1.2.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Remote Device Management

1.2.4 Managed Service

1.2.5 Professional Service

1.3 Global M2M Services in Retail Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 POS Terminals

1.3.3 Vending Machines

1.3.4 ATMs

1.3.5 Smart Parking Meters

1.3.6 Fare Ticketing Devices

1.4 Global M2M Services in Retail Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) M2M Services in Retail Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) M2M Services in Retail Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) M2M Services in Retail Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) M2M Services in Retail Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) M2M Services in Retail Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of M2M Services in Retail (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Rogers Communications

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rogers Communications M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Verizon Communications

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Verizon Communications M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Vodafone

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vodafone M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cantaloupe Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cantaloupe Systems M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Carriots

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Carriots M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 CCV

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 M2M Services in Retail Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CCV M2M Services in Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

