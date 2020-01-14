M2M PLATFORM 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “M2M Platform – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
M2M platform is the programed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for M2M data communication in agriculture.
In 2018, the global M2M Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gemalto
Jasper Technologies
Sierra Wireless
Telit Wireless Solutions
Xively
Amdocs
Digi International
Kore Wireless
PTC
Aeris
Bosch Software Innovations
Comarch
Cumulocity
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710697-global-m2m-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GSM
GPRS
UMTS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Transport
Energy
Healthcare
Retail
Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710697-global-m2m-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 GSM
1.4.3 GPRS
1.4.4 UMTS
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transport
1.5.3 Energy
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Security
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Platform Market Size
2.2 M2M Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Gemalto
12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.2 Jasper Technologies
12.2.1 Jasper Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Jasper Technologies Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Jasper Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Sierra Wireless
12.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development
12.4 Telit Wireless Solutions
12.4.1 Telit Wireless Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Telit Wireless Solutions Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Telit Wireless Solutions Recent Development
12.5 Xively
12.5.1 Xively Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Xively Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Xively Recent Development
12.6 Amdocs
12.6.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Amdocs Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.7 Digi International
12.7.1 Digi International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Digi International Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Digi International Recent Development
12.8 Kore Wireless
12.8.1 Kore Wireless Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Kore Wireless Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Kore Wireless Recent Development
12.9 PTC
12.9.1 PTC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.9.4 PTC Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 PTC Recent Development
12.10 Aeris
12.10.1 Aeris Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M2M Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Aeris Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Aeris Recent Development
12.11 Bosch Software Innovations
12.12 Comarch
12.13 Cumulocity
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710697-global-m2m-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025