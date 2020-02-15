M-COMMERCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023 POSTED ON OCTOBER 11, 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“M-Commerce Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

M-Commerce Market 2018

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the M-Commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies. Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market. The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amazon

Ericsson

Flipkart

Gemalto

Google

Ibm

Irctc

Mastercard

Mopay

Oxygen8

Paypal

Paytm

Sap

Shop Clues

Visa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

M Billing

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail M-Commerce

IT And Telecommunication

Hospitality And Tourism

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance

Healthcare

Media And Entertainment

Airline

Others

