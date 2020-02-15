M-COMMERCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023 POSTED ON OCTOBER 11, 2018

M-Commerce Market 2018
The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the M-Commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies. Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market. The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amazon
Ericsson
Flipkart
Gemalto
Google
Ibm
Irctc
Mastercard
Mopay
Oxygen8
Paypal
Paytm
Sap
Shop Clues
Visa
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
M Billing
M Retailing
M Ticketing/Booking
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail M-Commerce
IT And Telecommunication
Hospitality And Tourism
Banking, Financial Services And Insurance
Healthcare
Media And Entertainment
Airline
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 M-Commerce Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 M Billing
1.2.2 M Retailing
1.2.3 M Ticketing/Booking
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Retail M-Commerce
1.3.2 IT And Telecommunication
1.3.3 Hospitality And Tourism
1.3.4 Banking, Financial Services And Insurance
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Media And Entertainment
1.3.7 Airline
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Amazon
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Amazon M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Ericsson
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Ericsson M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Flipkart
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Flipkart M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Gemalto
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Gemalto M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Google
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Google M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Ibm
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Ibm M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Irctc
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Irctc M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
