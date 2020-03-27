Lysine Hydrochloride Market in these regions is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the near future due to the growth of population 2026

Lysine hydrochloride is an essential amino acid, which is not produced in humans and animals. It is commonly used in the biosynthesis of proteins in the body. It is ingested into the body from foods such as lean beef, cheese, turkey, chicken, pork, soy, fish, shrimp, shellfish, nuts, seeds, eggs, beans, lentils, and legumes. Lysine hydrochloride is responsible for the production of collagen and absorption of calcium in the body. The recommended daily intake of lysine is 30 mg per kilogram of body weight, or 13.6 mg per pound. Lysine is used for intestinal absorption of calcium and renal retention. On industrial scale, lysine hydrochloride is produced by microbial fermentation of sugar. Significant research is being conducted in genetic research science for the production of lysine from bacterial strains.

Lysine Hydrochloride Market: Drivers & Restraints

Lysine hydrochloride is primarily used as a nutritional additive for ruminants, swine, poultry, and other animals. Being a protein-producing amino acid, lysine hydrochloride is used for regulating the protein level in the body. Increase in consumption of meat and beef is anticipated to drive the global lysine hydrochloride market. People born with higher level of lysine in the blood suffer from a disorder called hyperlysinemia. Hyperlysinemia is a metabolic disorder that is caused by increase of lysine in the blood. Common symptoms of hyperlysinemia include fatigue, anemia, and hair loss. This, in turn, acts as a restrain for the global lysine hydrochloride market.

Lysine Hydrochloride Market: Key Segments

Based on structural form, the global lysine hydrochloride market can be bifurcated into D-lysine hydrochloride and L-lysine hydrochloride. L-lysine is the biologically active form of lysine that is commonly found in food. D-lysine is made by chemical reactions. Its intake is not useful for the body.

Based on end-user, the lysine hydrochloride market can be segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Lysine hydrochloride is employed extensively in food and beverages as an additive for animal feed, due to its property of limiting amino acid while maintaining the growth rate of animals such as pigs and chickens. Lysine supplements such as L-lysine are also used to enhance athletic performance. Additionally, Lysine supplements to prevent the symptoms of schizophrenia and canker sores. In personal care & cosmetics, lysine is applied on the skin for the prevention of cold sores caused by herpes simplex labialis virus. Lysine hydrochloride also increases the calcium absorption capacity of guts and enhances the hold of mineral in kidneys.

Lysine Hydrochloride Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global lysine hydrochloride market can be split into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific and China are anticipated to constitute major share of the global market during the forecast period. The market in these regions is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the near future due to the growth of population. Being highly populated countries and developing nations, China and India are anticipated to dominate the global lysine hydrochloride market in the near future.

Lysine Hydrochloride Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global lysine hydrochloride market include TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., GeneLinx International, Inc., Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd., and TCI (Shanghai) Chemical Industry Development Co., Ltd. These players are engaged in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.