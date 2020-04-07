Lymphedema Market US Industry Analysis By Share, Key Company, Trends, Size, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2022

This research report “The US Lymphedema Market (2018-2022 Edition)”, provides analysis of the US lymphedema market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The report also provides the analysis of the US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) market, by value, by device adoption, by players, etc.

Growth of the overall US lymphedema market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Tactile is the only company providing the Advanced PC device, named Flexitouch. The other key companies in the market are Tactile Systems Technology, Bio Compression System, SCA (BSN Medical) and Lympha Press (Mego Afek), whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage of Lymphedema Market: Tactile Systems Technology, Bio Compression System, SCA (BSN Medical) & Lympha Press (Mego Afek)

Lymphedema is when excess lymphatic fluid gets collected in the tissues under the skin, which causes swelling. Generally, lymphedema occurs due to the damage or removal of lymph nodes, as a part of cancer surgery.

Lymphedema can be divided into 4 stages, based on the swelling it causes and its severity. There are two types of lymphedema: Primary Lymphedema and Secondary Lymphedema. Primary lymphedema is detected in the children and it is generally the result of an error in the development of the lymphatic system. Secondary lymphedema represents more than 99% of the total cases. It occurs due to the cancer treatment or surgery, resulting in the removal of lymph nodes.

There are many options of treatment of lymphedema available today. These can be used as a single option, and/or in combinations. Treatment of Lymphedema includes: Controlled Compression Therapy, Manual Lymph Drainage (MLD), Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT) and Pneumatic Compression (PC). PCD are the devices which deliver intermittent pressure through varying inflation and deflation chambers, to move the lymph fluid from extremity and to avoid the adverse consequences of uncontrolled lymphedema.

