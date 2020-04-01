LVDT Transducers Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global LVDT Transducers Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: TE Connectivity, Honeywell, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico), AMETEK, Curtiss-Wright, Micro-Epsilon, Meggitt (Sensorex), Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta), G.W. Lisk Company, OMEGA (Spectris), Sensonics, Monitran, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik, Active Sensors and LORD Corporation

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.

The LVDT Transducers market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in LVDT Transducers market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of LVDT Transducers. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

By product, the global LVDT transducer market is segmented into AC LVDT and DC LVDT transducer which are widely used for Military/Aerospace, Power generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry. Of these, AC LVDT transducer accounts for majority 38.75% market share of global revenue and DC LVDT accounts for majority 61.25% market share of global revenue in 2017.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the LVDT Transducers market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LVDT Transducers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LVDT Transducers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the LVDT Transducers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

AC Type

DC Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Other

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global LVDT Transducers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LVDT Transducers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LVDT Transducers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LVDT Transducers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LVDT Transducers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

