Luxury Vinyl Tile Market (LVT): Know the Key Growth Drivers Developments Report | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

– Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

– Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

– Commercial Use

– Residential Use

– United States

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Other Regions

