Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

This report studies the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the biggest consumption country in the world followed by USA. Though China is a populous country, the consumption volume is relatively small compared to Korea and Japan in Asia, which also means the huge potential in China market in the future.

LVT flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 66.04% of total downstream consumption volume of LVT flooring in global in 2017.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

The worldwide market for Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% over the next five years, will reach 7480 million US$ in 2024, from 3630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/588639

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Shaw

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Luxury-Vinyl-Flooring-LVT-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Highlights of the Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) , with sales, revenue, and price of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/588639

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook