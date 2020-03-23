Luxury Vehicles Market by Type, Product, Regions, Application and Forecasts to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Vehicles market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 5050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Vehicles business.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Vehicles market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 611300 million by 2024, from US$ 423000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Vehicles business.

Luxury vehicles is the vehicle of luxury brands, like Mercedes-Bens, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Lexus and so on.

The three German players BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for approximately 70% share of the global luxury car market. Mercedes-Benz is the global leader in the luxury car segment, followed by BMW and Audi. World over while mass automobile manufacturers are struggling with margins, high end manufacturers are enjoying steadily increasing sales.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volvo, Land Rover, MINI, Cadillac, Porsche, Infiniti, Acura, Jaguar, Smart, Lincoln, Tesla, Maserati, Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren and Aston Martin.

In the United States luxury car market, over the past few years, it is the crossovers and SUVs, which have been experiencing growth in sales. In 2016, the two leading players in the market, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus did not see any of its non-SUV models experience growth in sales. Demand for luxury cars in Europe had been at a low for nearly two decades and started recovering gradually from 2014. Even though challenging economic conditions still prevail in many European markets, players such as BMW have been able to maintain volumes of their higher end models. In 2017, the luxury car segment in China is seeing strong growth. The millionaires in China increased by 10% in 2016 year-on-year. Despite the government’s austerity drive, sales of super-luxury and supercar sales have not slowed down in China.

In terms of vehicle type, SUVs contributed most in the growth of global luxury vehicle market, with average growth rate of 14% during last five year. Super sport car, usually cost for over $150 thousand, also will witness the very high fast growth rate in the next 6 year, even though, only occupy less than 1% market share in 2016.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Vehicles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Vehicles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Compact Car

Mid-size Car

Full-size Car

Larger Car

SUV/Crossover

Super Sport Car

Segmentation by application:

Financing/Loan

Cash Payment

Leasing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

