Luxury Travel Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2024

Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Scope of the Report:

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.

The Small Group Journey segment accounted for about 44% of the overall luxury travel market revenue, by tour type in 2015, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Customized and Private Vacation aimed at culinary and shopping, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of luxury travelers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years). In 2015, approximately 45% of millennials took a trip based on culinary interest.

The global Luxury Travel market is valued at 5200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8460 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

