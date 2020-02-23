Luxury Massage Chair Market is mainly driven by rising awareness about the massage techniques

Some of the key manufacturers in Luxury Massage Chair Market are: Panasonic Corporation, Family Inada Co, Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Johnson Health Tech Co, Ltd., Osim International Ltd, Cozzia USA

Massage chair is a chair used for body massage, across personal care service outlets, but not limited to the same. Massage chair witnessed substantial increase in sales among individual buyers over the last few years, of which premium products segment buyer accounts for leading share and a new segment by the name luxury massage chair surfaced in the global luxury personal care products market. The rapid increase in the use of massage chairs has created a burgeoning market demand for luxury massage chair globally leading to an exponential market growth. The massage chair has experienced remarkable product innovations over the last few years. Apart from traditional chairs, massage chairs are now available as robotic massage chairs which use electronic vibrators and motors to provide a massage, which is expected to boost the global luxury massage chair market over the forecast period. Massage chair improves circulation which promotes muscle healing. It allows the body to carry nutrients and oxygen to the organs and cells of the body and removes the unwanted toxin from the body. Majority of the world population suffering from physical and mental stress which affects their body. The massage chair is the best possible way to relive the stress. Manufacturers are promoting their products through mass communication.

Luxury massage chair market is segmented by nature, types, distribution channel and by the end user. By nature, the global luxury massage chair market is segmented by traditional and robotic. Traditional massage chair focuses on head, neck, shoulder, back, arms and hands. Due to its portability, one can take in offices, in traveling and other places. Robotic massage chair contains internal electronic motors and gears designed to massage the person sitting on them. Global Luxury massage chair market is also segmented by types that include full body massage chair, upper body massage chairs, air massage, zero gravity, and heat therapy. Full body massage chair includes every area of the body neck, Shoulders, Back, Calves and Feet. Upper body massage chairs cover only neck shoulder and arms. Air massage chairs will use a plethora of airbags to provide the massage rather than the standard roller massage chairs on the market. With air bags, one can mostly find them in areas that aren’t always massaged, such as arm, hands, feets and legs. In Zero gravity chair, one will be lying back as the vertebra in your spine starts to stretch and realign itself.

By distribution channel, luxury massage chairs are available in supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores and online retailing. Online retailing is becoming the most important channel in emerging markets such as India, China, Indonesia and Russia. To achieve competitive advantage, manufacturers rely on strong distribution channels. By end user, it is used for personal and for commercial.

By region global luxury massage chair market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific countries, Middle East and Japan. There is a high penetration of massage chair in developed countries like USA and UK due to its increased affordability. There has been increasing demand massage chairs from Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia due to stress. In India 51 percent people suffer from stress due to work pressure and 50 percent suffer due to personal finances. Another factor contributing to stress is continuous instability in the world economy are fuelled to have growing pressure.

Growing awareness about the massage techniques is increasing the market of massage chair market. Due to busy lifestyles, people often visit massage therapist due to which manufacturers have manufactured massage chairs that ensure relief from all the pains. Various health benefits like improving knee osteoarthritis, anxiety, depression, prevent high blood pressure and reduced the symptoms of cancer from massage chair are expected to increase the market for luxury massage chair in the forecast period. Along with the massage therapy luxury massage chair also offers other complimentary therapies such as acupressure, aromatherapy, and physiotherapy which becomes an integrated part of the solution reducing mental and physical stress. As a result, people are opting for massage therapies, and this is fueling the growth for massage chairs market.

Consumer shifting from medicines to massage therapies due to health related benefits is the growing trend for massage chair market. Launches of the new product in the market is one of the trend for luxury massage chair market.

The challenge for luxury massage chair market is due to its weight and space. Sometimes people don’t fit in the chair due to their weight or due to the small size of the chair which is the biggest problem. This put forth the need for customized massage chair for every individual, and manufacturers encounter challenges in developing the same.