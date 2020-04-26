Luxury Hotels Market 2019: Business Opportunity and Strategies, Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Luxury Hotels market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels

Leading Hotels

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business Hotel

1.4.3 Suite Hotel

1.4.4 Airport Hotel

1.4.5 Resorts Hotel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Room

1.5.3 F&B

1.5.4 SPA

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size

2.2 Luxury Hotels Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Luxury Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Luxury Hotels Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Hotels Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

