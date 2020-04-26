Luxury Hotels Market 2019: Business Opportunity and Strategies, Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Luxury Hotels market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings
Shangri-La International Hotel Management
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels
Leading Hotels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Business Hotel
1.4.3 Suite Hotel
1.4.4 Airport Hotel
1.4.5 Resorts Hotel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Room
1.5.3 F&B
1.5.4 SPA
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size
2.2 Luxury Hotels Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Luxury Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Luxury Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Luxury Hotels Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Hotels Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
