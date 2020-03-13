Luxury Hotel Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. Asia-Pacific and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 19.28% and 18.73% in 2017.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=860599

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/860599/global-luxury-hotel-market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Hotel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business Hotel

1.4.3 Suite Hotel

1.4.4 Airport Hotel

1.4.5 Resorts Hotel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Room

1.5.3 F&B

1.5.4 SPA

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxury Hotel Market Size

2.2 Luxury Hotel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxury Hotel Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Luxury Hotel Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Luxury Hotel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Hotel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Luxury Hotel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Luxury Hotel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Hotel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |