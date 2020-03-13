Luxury Hotel Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Luxury Hotel Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The luxury hotels industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Luxury Hotel market size was 171100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 232300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.
North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. Asia-Pacific and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 19.28% and 18.73% in 2017.
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.
ITC Hotels Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Hotel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
