Luxury Hotel Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotel market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 222900 million by 2024, from US$ 171100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotel market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Luxury Hotel value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Hotel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Hotel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Luxury Hotel Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Luxury Hotel Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Hotel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Business Hotel

2.2.2 Suite Hotel

2.2.3 Airport Hotel

2.2.4 Resorts Hotel

2.3 Luxury Hotel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Luxury Hotel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Room

2.4.2 F&B

2.4.3 SPA

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Luxury Hotel Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Luxury Hotel by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Luxury Hotel Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Marriott International

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.1.3 Marriott International Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Marriott International News

11.2 Hilton

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.2.3 Hilton Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hilton News

11.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.3.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) News

11.4 Hyatt Hotels

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.4.3 Hyatt Hotels Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Hyatt Hotels News

11.5 Four Seasons Holdings

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.5.3 Four Seasons Holdings Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings News

11.6 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.6.3 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. News

11.7 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.7.3 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC News

11.8 Mandarin Oriental International Limited

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Luxury Hotel Product Offered

11.8.3 Mandarin Oriental International Limited Luxury Hotel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mandarin Oriental International Limited News

