Luxury Hotel Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.
United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotel market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 222900 million by 2024, from US$ 171100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotel market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Luxury Hotel value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Luxury Hotel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Hotel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
