Luxury Goods Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Goods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Goods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Luxury goods include designer apparels, ornaments, and other expensive merchandises that are typically accessible to the wealthy and often indicate status.
Increase in the number of working women and their economic independence are the key reasons for the market growth for female consumers.
In 2018, the global Luxury Goods market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Luxury Goods status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Goods development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
LVMH
Kering
Rolex
Tiffany
Coty
Swatch
Prada
Financière Richemont
Hermes
Graff Diamonds
Burberry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Luxury Watches & Jewelry
Apparels And Leather Goods
Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
Wines/Champagne And Spirits
Fragrances
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Luxury Goods Manufacturers
Luxury Goods Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Luxury Goods Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Luxury Watches & Jewelry
1.4.3 Apparels And Leather Goods
1.4.4 Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.4.5 Wines/Champagne And Spirits
1.4.6 Fragrances
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxury Goods Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Luxury Goods Market Size
2.2 Luxury Goods Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Luxury Goods Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Luxury Goods Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 LVMH
12.1.1 LVMH Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.1.4 LVMH Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 LVMH Recent Development
12.2 Kering
12.2.1 Kering Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.2.4 Kering Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kering Recent Development
12.3 Rolex
12.3.1 Rolex Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.3.4 Rolex Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Rolex Recent Development
12.4 Tiffany
12.4.1 Tiffany Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.4.4 Tiffany Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Tiffany Recent Development
12.5 Coty
12.5.1 Coty Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.5.4 Coty Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Coty Recent Development
12.6 Swatch
12.6.1 Swatch Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.6.4 Swatch Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Swatch Recent Development
12.7 Prada
12.7.1 Prada Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.7.4 Prada Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Prada Recent Development
12.8 Financière Richemont
12.8.1 Financière Richemont Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.8.4 Financière Richemont Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Financière Richemont Recent Development
12.9 Hermes
12.9.1 Hermes Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.9.4 Hermes Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hermes Recent Development
12.10 Graff Diamonds
12.10.1 Graff Diamonds Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Luxury Goods Introduction
12.10.4 Graff Diamonds Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Graff Diamonds Recent Development
Continued….
