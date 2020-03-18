Luxury Fragrance Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Luxury Fragrance is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Fragrance.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Fragrance, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Luxury Fragrance sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Avon
Chanel
Coty
LVHM
Elizabeth Arden
Estee Lauder
Gucci Group NV
Gianni Versace
Liz Claiborne
Loreal
Revlon
Procter & Gamble
Ralph Lauren
Bulgari
Market Segment by Product Type
Eau de Parfum
Eau de Toilette
Eau de Cologne
Eau Fraiche
Other
Market Segment by Application
Men
Women
Children’s
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Luxury Fragrance status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Luxury Fragrance manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Fragrance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Eau de Parfum
1.3.3 Eau de Toilette
1.3.4 Eau de Cologne
1.3.5 Eau Fraiche
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Men
1.4.3 Women
1.4.4 Children’s
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Market Size
2.1.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Luxury Fragrance Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Luxury Fragrance Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Luxury Fragrance Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Luxury Fragrance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Luxury Fragrance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Luxury Fragrance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Luxury Fragrance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Luxury Fragrance Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Luxury Fragrance Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Fragrance Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Luxury Fragrance Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Eau de Parfum Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Eau de Toilette Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Eau de Cologne Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Eau Fraiche Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Luxury Fragrance Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Luxury Fragrance Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales by Application
6 United States
6.1 United States Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Application
7 European Union
7.1 European Union Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Application
8 China
8.1 China Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Application
9 Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Luxury Fragrance Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Avon
10.1.1 Avon Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.1.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.1.5 Avon Recent Development
10.2 Chanel
10.2.1 Chanel Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.2.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.2.5 Chanel Recent Development
10.3 Coty
10.3.1 Coty Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.3.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.3.5 Coty Recent Development
10.4 LVHM
10.4.1 LVHM Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.4.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.4.5 LVHM Recent Development
10.5 Elizabeth Arden
10.5.1 Elizabeth Arden Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.5.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.5.5 Elizabeth Arden Recent Development
10.6 Estee Lauder
10.6.1 Estee Lauder Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.6.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.6.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development
10.7 Gucci Group NV
10.7.1 Gucci Group NV Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.7.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.7.5 Gucci Group NV Recent Development
10.8 Gianni Versace
10.8.1 Gianni Versace Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.8.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.8.5 Gianni Versace Recent Development
10.9 Liz Claiborne
10.9.1 Liz Claiborne Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.9.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.9.5 Liz Claiborne Recent Development
10.10 Loreal
10.10.1 Loreal Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Luxury Fragrance
10.10.4 Luxury Fragrance Product Introduction
10.10.5 Loreal Recent Development
10.11 Revlon
10.12 Procter & Gamble
10.13 Ralph Lauren
10.14 Bulgari
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Luxury Fragrance Sales Channels
11.2.2 Luxury Fragrance Distributors
11.3 Luxury Fragrance Customers
12 Market Forecast
12.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Luxury Fragrance Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Luxury Fragrance Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Luxury Fragrance Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
