Luxury Folding Carton Market- Know About Metsä Board’s SkinCare 2.0 gift box

Implementation of Nano-technology Decorative Elements in Luxury Folding Cartons to Capture Consumer Attention

The global luxury folding carton market has been recently analyzed by Transparency Market Research to evaluate the global and regional trends and market forecast. As per the report named, “Luxury Folding Carton Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027,” TMR observed that the consumer preference for packaging and growing focus of the end-user industry on differentiating their products from a competitor’s are boosting the demand for luxury folding cartons. In 2018, the global luxury folding carton market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry Is Expected to Dominate the Luxury Folding Carton Market Throughout the Forecast Period

The personal care and cosmetics industry is anticipated to be the most dominating end user for luxury folding carton owing to the need for aesthetic and specialized packaging. Luxury cosmetics are generally packaged in primary and secondary packaging, where a paperboard luxury folding carton is used as the secondary packaging. Printing technologies play a key role in converting a standard folding carton into a luxury folding carton.

Weight, shape, structure, and material of luxury folding cartons are influencing the personal care and cosmetics industry preferences for packaging. In 2017, the global luxury cosmetics market was valued for about 23% of the total beauty market and is projected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Skincare and makeup products are expected to be prominent segments in the global luxury beauty market.

The global luxury folding carton market is analyzed by observing the global and regional key players of the luxury folding carton market. The dedicated section for competitive landscape is presented to explain the company overview, total and segmental revenue, how it competes in the luxury folding carton market, and product lines.

The key players operating in the global luxury folding carton market which are profiled in the report are- Robinson Plc, McLaren Packaging, Sunrise Packaging, Stora Enso Oyj, Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Karl Knauer KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Groupe VERPACK, Metsä Board Oyj, KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG, HH Deluxe Packaging, Solutia Italia Srl, Stevenage Packaging Limited, and Diamond Packaging Corp. The competitive dashboard in the luxury folding carton report distinguishes key players on the basis of different parameters such as regions, employees, key strength, product lines, and others.

Recent product-level developments in the global luxury folding carton market –