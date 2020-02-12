Luxury Fashion Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Luxury Fashion:

Global Luxury Fashion Market Information-by type (Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and others), by distribution channel (monobrand stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi brand boutiques, airport, e-commerce and others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Study Objectives

Deep dive study for segments and sub-segments

To estimate market size by type, and distribution channel

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competitive landscaping evaluating key strategies taken by top players in the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis

Analysis of historical and emerging market trends in retail formats, shelving of products, discount patterns

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that among the various market segments accessories specifically watches and jewelry witnessed highest growth followed by clothing in the last few years

Clothing and accessories dominates the luxury fashion market both in market volume

Rise in women working population across the world has boosted the luxury fashion product sales to a greater extent, traction for branded items, rise in disposable incomes continue to support growth of the luxury fashion market

Key Players

The key players profiled in luxury fashion market are Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gucci, Chanel, Rolex, Cartier, Prada, Burberry, Michael Kors, Tiffany, Zara, and Dolce & Gabbana

Intended Audience

Personal Luxury Clothing manufacturers

Accessories manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

