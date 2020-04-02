Luxury Boxes Market | Strategies of Key Players to Expand Business and Sustain the Competition

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the luxury boxes market in its recent report titled “Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027”. In terms of value, the global luxury boxes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for luxury boxes from beauty & personal care, beverages, and electronics packaging industries is propelling the growth of the global market. European region is estimated to be the largest marketplace for luxury boxes. Industrial developments, improved living standards, and high-incomes of people from European countries play a significant role in the development of the European luxury boxes market. Europe is expected to be the largest consumer base of luxury cosmetics and alcoholic beverages. The improved market share of the cosmetics and personal care end-user industries in global packaging market is expected to heighten the demand for luxury boxes.

In the European luxury boxes market, Germany is estimated to be largest market, followed by the rest of Europe sub-region and United Kingdom. Paper is expected to be a highly preferred material for manufacturing luxury boxes. Telescopic luxury boxes are anticipated to account for highest market volume among other box types, owing to their adoption in the packaging of beauty & personal care products, confectionery, and jewellery.

North American luxury boxes market section includes a country-wise analysis for the United States and Canada. The United States luxury boxes market is expected to be the largest country-level market during the entire forecast period, in the North America region. The Latin American luxury boxes market includes country-wise analysis for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America region. In the Latin American luxury boxes market, Argentina is estimated to witness fast-paced growth, while Brazil is estimated to represent the highest incremental opportunity in luxury boxes market by end of forecast period.