Luxury Boxes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value throughout the forecast period

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the luxury boxes market in its recent report titled “Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027”. In terms of value, the global luxury boxes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The key manufacturers operating in the global luxury boxes market are Coveris Holdings S.A., Diamond Packaging Corp, DS Smith Plc, Groupe VERPACK, HH Deluxe Packaging, International Paper Company, Karl Knauer KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., Kolbus GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, McLaren Packaging Limited, Metsä Board Oyj, Mondi Group, Robinson Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Solutia Italia Srl, Stevenage Packaging Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Sunrise Packaging Incorporated, and WestRock Company.

In this report, TMR has presented key player’s strategies tracked by an analysis of the current developments related to the luxury boxes product segments by these manufacturers. To provide a comparative analysis of the profiled manufacturers of the luxury boxes, a competitive landscape is provided in the report.

The increasing demand for luxury boxes from beauty & personal care, beverages, and electronics packaging industries is propelling the growth of the global market. European region is estimated to be the largest marketplace for luxury boxes. Industrial developments, improved living standards, and high-incomes of people from European countries play a significant role in the development of the European luxury boxes market.

Europe is expected to be the largest consumer base of luxury cosmetics and alcoholic beverages. The improved market share of the cosmetics and personal care end-user industries in global packaging market is expected to heighten the demand for luxury boxes.

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies.

The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook.

More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

