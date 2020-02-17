Luxury Bedding Market – Top players are Frette Inc., Sampedro LDA, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, WestPoint Home LLC

Bedding refers to the bedclothes or bed linen which is laid above the mattress of a bed for comfort, warmth, hygiene, and to improve aesthetic appeal. Luxury bedding is used for decorative purposes, to provide comfort and for aesthetic beauty. These beddings are made of natural materials such as cotton and silk, which are free from chemicals and are anti-microbial in nature. Luxury bedding comprises mattress, cushions, pillows, blankets, cotton sheets, duvet, quilts and comforters, and throws among others. The materials used in manufacturing these beddings are generally light weight, satin weave, and of solid colors. Colored luxury beddings have soft hues and are made of organic vegetable dyes. These luxury bed items are usually available in ivory and white color. Luxury pillows and mattresses provide support to the neck and back while sleeping, relieving pressure points, and conforming to the body. Luxury sheets and bedding induce deep slumber as they are less abrasive to touch and are softer due to ample threads, better weaving, and rawness of materials. Bedding is often changed and/or washed in rotation seasonally to improve sleep comfort at altering room temperatures.

The benefits associated with luxury bedding to improve sleep quality, for comfort, and longevity are likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period. These beddings also effectively regulate the body temperature by absorbing moisture, and are soft, airy, and light. These features also aid in fueling the market growth of luxury bedding. Other factors expected to fuel market growth of luxury bedding in the coming years include its hygiene, anti-bacterial properties, comfort, hypo-allergenic, and dust mite resistance. Additionally, growth of e-commerce has also impacted the growth of the market in a positive manner. This has allowed manufacturers to sell quality products at lower prices than in stores due to the direct-to-consumer model. Growing importance of brand loyalty, brand transparency, ethical supply chain, since startups in the market are differentiating their product through their services and are able to establish their market among the consumers. This market trend is also expected to drive the luxury bedding market over the forecast period. Furthermore, these beddings aid in inducing deep sleep by relieving the pressure points in the body, which is also expected to spur the market growth.

The global luxury bedding market is classified based on product, application, and distribution channel. The product segment is segregated into pillows, duvets, coverlets, comforters, mattress pads, quilts, and protectors, and others which include bed skirts, furs etc. Based on application, the luxury bedding market can be categorized into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the luxury bedding market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels. Among the distribution channels, the online channel sub segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing e-commerce sector. Luxury bedding products are available online at huge discounts which help to retain the consumers in the market.

Based on region, the global luxury bedding market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The luxury bedding market in Europe is projected to hold major share and is also expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The luxury bedding market in Asia Pacific is expected to follow Europe in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing number of start-ups for luxury bedding and launch of new brands by various key players in the luxury bedding market is expected to drive the regional growth in coming years.

Prominent players in the global luxury bedding market include Frette Inc., Sampedro LDA, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, WestPoint Home LLC, Anichini Inc., Peacock Alley Inc., Fabtex, Inc., Crane & Canopy Inc., Sleepy’s, LLC, John Cotton Group Ltd, Anderson Avenue, Eastern Accents, Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co., Ltd, and DownTown Company.

