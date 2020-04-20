Lung Cancer Market Size, Trends, Overview, and Key Players| Pfizer Inc, ELI Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Bristol-myers squibb, Novartis, Merck & Co. Inc.

Industry Outlook

Lung Cancer is market is the cancer affecting the lungs, people having smoking habit are in great danger of getting affected, but also nonsmokers can also have a little risk of getting affected. Lung Cancer is the main cause for deaths in US, it is also responsible for claiming more lives that other cancers combined like prostate, ovarian, colon & breast cancer. Danger of getting affected by Lung Cancer depends on the number of cigarettes smoked & the length of smoking. Lung Cancer does not show any symptoms at initial stage, but as it advances it starts showing symptoms like; chest pain, shortness of breath, cough that is not treatable, headache, bone pain, weight loss, etc. Therefore, the Lung Cancer Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Lung Cancer Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Lung Cancer Market is based on segment, by Type the market is segmented into NSCLC and SCLC, by Treatment the market is segmented into Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Laser Therapy, Radiotherapy, Surgery and Chemotherapy, and by End User the market is segmented into Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics and Cancer Research Centers.

Lung Cancer Market, By Type

NSCLC

SCLC

Lung Cancer Market, By Treatment

Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

Laser Therapy

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Lung Cancer Market, By End User

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Lung Cancer Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Lung Cancer Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are PFIZER INC., ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, Novartis and Merck & Co. Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

PFIZER INC

ELI Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Novartis

Merck & Co. Inc.

