Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Clinical Analysis 2019-2025| Advpharma Inc, Courtagen Life Sciences Inc, DiagnoCure Inc., GlycoZym, HalioDx SAS, BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advpharma Inc

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Courtagen Life Sciences Inc

DiagnoCure Inc. (Inactive)

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMarker Strategies LLC

Emory University

Epigenomics AG

GlycoZym

HalioDx SAS

Louisville Bioscience, Inc.

Mayo Clinic US

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Rapid Tests

Molecular Assays

Tissue Arrays

Circulating Tumor Cells

Pharmacodiagnostics

Biomarkers

Other Diagnostics Methods



Segment by Application

Precision Medicine

Personalized Medicine

Cancer Monitoring



