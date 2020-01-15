Lumber Market Key Players West Fraser, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific, Interfor, Sierra Pacific Industries, Hampton Affiliates, Arauco, Tolko, Holzindustrie Schweighofer, Pheifer, Klausner Holz Thüringen, Sodra, SCA, Ante-holz GmbH, Tembec, Moelven, Rettenmeier Group

Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Lumber Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lumber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lumber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

– West Fraser

– Canfor

– Weyerhaeuser

– Stora Enso

– Georgia-Pacific

– Interfor

– Sierra Pacific Industries

– Hampton Affiliates

– Arauco

– Tolko

– Holzindustrie Schweighofer

– Pheifer

– Klausner Holz Thüringen

– Sodra

– SCA

– Ante-holz GmbH

– Tembec

– Moelven

– Rettenmeier Group

– Hyne Timber

Segment by Regions

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Japan

Segment by Type

– Softwood Lumber

– Hardwood Lumber

Segment by Application

– Construction

– Furniture

– Packaging and Joinery industries

– Others

