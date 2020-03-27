Lumateperone– Drug Launch Insight

Lumateperone by Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., has multiple mechanisms, such as that of a potent serotonin 5-HT2A receptor antagonist; a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulator (DPPM), acting as a presynaptic partial agonist and postsynaptic antagonist at dopamine D2 receptors, a dopamine D1 receptor-dependent indirect modulator of glutamate (both NDMA and AMPA), and a serotonin reuptake inhibitor.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/lumateperone

It is currently under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of schizophrenia, and is in the Phase III stage of clinical development for the treatment of bipolar depression and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/lumateperone

The report will include comprehensive insights about Lumateperone’s market launch. It will further include clinical trial analysis; strategic development details, such as collaborations, licensing, drug designations, and patent details. This report will also provide comprehensive insights upon how Lumateperone will evolve in the market as well as within its respective therapeutic class.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com