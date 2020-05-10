LTE Advanced Pro Market to 2023 – Growing at 121.6% CAGR

Download Brochure of LTE Advanced Pro Market spread across 184 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 71 Tables and 48 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1741698

Target Audience:

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

System integrators

Software providers

Network service providers

Distributors and resellers

Telecom infrastructure vendors

Device manufacturers

Telecom network operators

Technology investors

Research organizations

Cellular technology-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

The LTE Advanced Pro market is expected to be worth USD 15.6million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 8,017.5million by 2023, at a CAGR of 121.6% between 2018 and 2023. The companies profiled in this report are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC(Japan), Cisco Systems (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Cavium, Inc. (US), and Qorvo, Inc. (US).

“Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by2023”

Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023. Small cells are ideal for use at places where macro antennas cannot reach. Small cells offer new revenue streams to mobile network operators by providing insightful analytics about customers and reducing the total cost of ownership per bit of data carried across the network. The market for small cell is gaining traction due to its attractiveness in terms of economics and easy deployment.

“NFV is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The LTE Advanced Pro market for the NFV core network technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SDN and NFV technologies by telecom service providers has boosted the overall network capacity potential by delivering flexibility in bandwidth. SDN transforms the network to a more open and programmable framework by implementing a decoupled centralized control layer, which in turn enables the implementation of NFV that optimizes network resources. This reduces network congestion, enhances network capacity (bandwidth requirement), and minimizes cost associated with hardware requirement for network expansion.

“Urban areas held the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market based on deployment location in 2017”

The urban area deployment held the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market in 2017.Need for enhanced network capacity and coverage is a major driver for the growth of the LTE Advanced Pro market in urban areas. Smart city initiatives and uninterrupted data connectivity services would lead to the increasing demand for the deployment of communication infrastructure such as small cells and DAS in urban areas.

“APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023”

This report segments the LTE Advanced Pro market on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The market in APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023 owing to the urbanization of developing economies and governments and residents of these countries dynamically adopting new technologies. The region has become a global focal point for major investments and business expansion opportunities, and the major growth of wireless infrastructure can be attributed to the growing number of connected devices across the region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C- Level Executives – 65%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 10%

By Region: North America – 45%, APAC – 26%, Europe – 22%, and RoW – 7%

