LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Demand and Trends by Type, Application, Technology Updates and Specification 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Nokia

Alcatel-Lucent

EE Limited

Cisco

Ericsson

AT&T

Huawei

Samsung

NTT Docomo

LG

ZTE

SK Telecom

Royal KPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coordinated Multi-Point Technology

Relay Technology

Carrier Aggregation Technology

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Video

Connected Cars

Cloud Applications

IoT Applications

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

