LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Demand and Trends by Type, Application, Technology Updates and Specification 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nokia
Alcatel-Lucent
EE Limited
Cisco
Ericsson
AT&T
Huawei
Samsung
NTT Docomo
LG
ZTE
SK Telecom
Royal KPN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Coordinated Multi-Point Technology
Relay Technology
Carrier Aggregation Technology
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Video
Connected Cars
Cloud Applications
IoT Applications
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
