LPG Cylinder Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players till 2025

Global LPG Cylinder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide LPG Cylinder Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.

LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

LPG cylinder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world LPG cylinder industry. The main market players are Worthington Industries, Huanri, Hebei Baigong, Sahamitr Pressure Container and Mauria Udyog. The C of LPG cylinder will increase to 78563 K Units in 2018 from 58354 K Units in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.13%.

Due to the regulations in Europe, the LPG cylinder industry is relative concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. In 2017, the market share of steel cylinder is 60.17%, while the share of composite cylinder increased to 34.97%. The key factors that triggered the prosperity of composite cylinder market are: it is fifty per cent lighter than conventional steel cylinders; it is nonexplosive, translucent, non-corrosive and environment friendly.

The global LPG Cylinder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the LPG Cylinder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of LPG Cylinder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LPG Cylinder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global LPG Cylinder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global LPG Cylinder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Worthington Industries

Aygaz

Butagaz

EVAS

Hexagon Ragasco

Faber Industrie

Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)

VÍTKOVICE

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Aburi Composites

Huanri

Hebei Baigong

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Mauria Udyog

Jiangsu Minsheng

Bhiwadi Cylinders

MetalMate

Market size by Product – LPG Steel Cylinders LPG Composite Cylinders

Market size by End User/Applications – Kitchen and Domestic Use Automotive Use Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global LPG Cylinder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key LPG Cylinder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LPG Cylinder Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LPG Cylinder Production

2.2 LPG Cylinder Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 LPG Cylinder Production by Manufacturers

3.2 LPG Cylinder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 LPG Cylinder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 LPG Cylinder Production by Regions

4.1 Global LPG Cylinder Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global LPG Cylinder Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global LPG Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 LPG Cylinder Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global LPG Cylinder Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global LPG Cylinder Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global LPG Cylinder Revenue by Type

6.3 LPG Cylinder Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global LPG Cylinder Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of LPG Cylinder

8.1.4 LPG Cylinder Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 LPG Cylinder Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 LPG Cylinder Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 LPG Cylinder Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 LPG Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of LPG Cylinder Upstream Market

11.2 LPG Cylinder Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 LPG Cylinder Distributors

11.5 LPG Cylinder Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LPG Cylinder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

